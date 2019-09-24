Harborfest Thanks Sponsors of Children’s Musical

OSWEGO – Hundreds of Oswego Harborfest visitors thoroughly enjoyed this year’s children’s musical as nearly 80 talented local youngsters presented The Wizard of Oz.

Harborfest Executive Director Pete Myles is still very excited and enthusiastic over this year’s performances.

Producers Wayne and Kelly Mosher and directors Lyndsie and Kenneth Jones all agree that the final product was simply outstanding.

Myles said, “This entire production would not have been possible without the tremendous support of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the New York State Office of Children and Family Services’ mini-grant as well as co-sponsors the Oswego Lions Club and Harbor Eye Associates.”

The production of the annual Harborfest musical allows regional elementary, middle and high school students to enjoy musical theater, become totally immersed with youngsters with similar interests, understand the value of working diligently together to present the show and have the ability to stand before hundreds of audience members singing songs and presenting their speaking parts.

Myles said, “Without the support of all the involved agencies, organizations and local business our community children would not be able to be exposed to this type of participatory musical theater. Many of the past students who were on stage or providing the technical support have become involved in area and high school theater programs. Many got their start right on the stage at Harborfest’s Family Tent.”

During the festival the Wizard of Oz was presented four times.

Myles said, “We had 300 seats available for each show and most of those times it was standing room only. This is a very special part of Harborfest and with continued support from our community it will continue.”

