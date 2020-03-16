Harlequin Productions Performances March 20, 21 Cancelled

AUBURN – To ensure the health and safety of the local community and the staff and students at Cayuga Community College, the Harlequin Productions performances of “Jill Trent, Science Sleuth” scheduled for Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21, have been cancelled.

The 7:30 p.m. show scheduled for Thursday, March 19, will be the final performance.

The location of the play, the Irene A. Bisgrove Theatre at Cayuga’s Auburn campus, provides sufficient space for attendees to practice social distancing.

Cayuga has already instituted enhanced cleaning protocols, and all surfaces in the theatre will be disinfected prior to the audience taking their seats.

