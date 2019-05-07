ADAMS, NY- Harmond “Dick” R. Dingman, 74, of Ikeys Crossing Road, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Syracuse VA Medical Center surrounded by loved ones.

Dick was born on December 6, 1944 in Syracuse, NY to the late Erwin and Bernice Fairfield Dingman. After graduating High School, Dick joined the Army in January of 1964 and was honorably discharged in December of 1966.

Dick owned Carthage Redemption in Carthage, NY after a career as a welder and project manager.

Community service was a passion and was very active in the Lions Club, VFW, and Elks.

Survivors include 2 brothers Murel Dingman (Liverpool) and William Dingman (Rochester), companion Janet Cooper of Adams, son David (Tracy) Dingman of Fulton, son Michael (Michele) Dingman of Chander, AZ, and grandchildren Kayla, Nicholas and Jonathan Dingman.

A graveside service at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.northcountrycremationservice.com

