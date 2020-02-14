Harriett Andrews Meagher

1924-2020

Harriett Andrews Meagher, 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday January 7, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Harriet was born and raised in Fulton, NY, and was one of 13 children of Charles and Maude Andrews.

For most of her life, she made her home in Darien, Connecticut, and was a long-time member of the Country Club of Darien.

She was an avid golfer, winning many club championships and also enjoyed playing bridge.

When she was not home with her husband and cherished poodle, she and he traveled extensively.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and dear friend to many.

Most recently, Harriett relocated to Lower Gwynedd, Pa.

Harriett was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, James R. Meagher; and her son, James R. Meagher Jr.

She leaves four children: Richard Meagher of Woodridge, Illinois, Sherry Davidson of Ambler, Pa, Jill Valauri of New Canaan, Conn., and Michael Meagher of Philadelphia, Pa.

Harriett will also be greatly missed by her 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...