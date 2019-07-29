Harry C. Isbellm 76

FULTON, NY – Harry C. Isbell, 76, of Scriba, passed away Saturday July 27, 2019.

He was a graduate of Fulton High School in 1961 and was a self-employed contractor.

Harry was also a 50-year member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local #158, Albany.

He was a member of the Open Door Christian Fellowship, an avid hunter, enjoyed reading and spending time with his family.

Harry always looked forward to the annual family gathering at Old Forge.

Harry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Beverly Isbell; his children, Jeffery Isbell of Scriba, Shannon (Boc) Flynn of Volney and Kimberly (Heath) Julian of Scriba; his sister, Jean (Bob) Max of Florida; his brother, Lawrence (Janet) Isbell of Indiana; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Harry may be made to Paws Across Oswego County, 2035 County Route 1, Oswego, NY 13126 or online at www.pawsacrossoswegocounty.com.

To leave a message of sympathy for the Isbell family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

