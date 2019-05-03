Harvey P. Webster Sr., 86

FULTON, NY – Harvey Paul Webster Sr., 86, of New Haven, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born in Buffalo, to the late Harvey J. and Minnie Cater Webster.

Harvey worked as a letter carrier for the Oswego Post Office, retiring after 25 years.

He also volunteered as a firefighter for the New Haven Fire Department and as a driver for McFee Ambulance.

Harvey was well-known for his woodworking, he was always at a farmers’ market or craft show displaying his toys, plates and other wooden crafts.

Harvey and his wife, Alberta, were both members of bowling leagues and spent a lot of time the Pin-O-Rama Bowling Alley formerly in Oswego.

He is predeceased by his sister, Ruth; and his grandson, Earl.

He will be forever loved and missed by, his wife of 65 years, Alberta Strough Webster; eight children, Kenny (Mary) Webster of Scriba, Brenda Patterson of New Haven, Michael Webster of New Haven, Randy Webster of Fulton, Daniel (Tina) Webster of New Haven, Robert (Karen) Webster of Oswego, Elizabeth (Norman) Taylor of Scriba and Harvey Webster Jr. of Fulton; two siblings, Jim Webster of California and Herb Webster of Tennessee; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A calling hour will be from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, with a funeral service to immediately follow.

Burial will be in North Volney Cemetery.

For those wishing, contributions may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 411 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

