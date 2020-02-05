Hazardous Weather Expected Thursday, Friday

Oswego County – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Eastern Lake Ontario Region, including the cities of Oswego, Watertown and Lowville, in effect from 1 a.m to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.

A Winter Storm Watch will remain in effect from Thursday evening through late Friday night.

For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations are expected to be 4-7 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow is possible. There will possibly be snow accumulations of 6 inches or more.

The NWS expects travel to be difficult, impacting Thursday and Friday morning commutes.

The NWS forecast is as follows:

Wednesday night: Snow, mainly after midnight. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 24. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Thursday: Rain, snow and freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet before 3 p.m., then freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with rain between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., then sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain after 4 p.m. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 32. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Thursday night: Snow, possibly mixed with sleet, becoming all snow after 7 p.m. Low around 27. North wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Friday: Snow. High near 27. Blustery, with a north wind 17 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible.

Friday night: Snow before 10 p.m., then snow showers likely, mainly between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Low around 12. North wind 9 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 20.

