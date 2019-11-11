Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service Buffalo NY



5 PM Mon Nov 11 2019

Oswego County

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT NOW TO 9 AM TUESDAY

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central New York.

DAY ONE: Tonight.

Winter Storm Warning.

DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday.

Winter Storm Warning.

Additional lake effect snow will continue Tuesday through Wednesday southeast of Lake Ontario.

There remains some uncertainty with respect to band placement and snowfall amounts.

Localized light to moderate accumulation is possible.

Unseasonably cold air will enter the region Tuesday through Wednesday.

Windchills will be in the single digits at times.

Heavy snow occuring. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 11 inches – The Eastern Lake Ontario Region.

Through 9 AM Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected tonight.

Travel will be very difficult. Conditions will deteriorate tonight as snowfall rates increase, with the worst travel conditions lasting through the Tuesday morning commute.

Widespread accumulating snow and ice will create dangerous travel conditions.

