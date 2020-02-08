Hazardous Winter Weather Over

OSWEGO COUNTY – After the past few days of heavy snow, ice and slippery roads, the Winter Storm Warning and travel advisories are now over.

The National Weather Service’s forecast for the weekend is as follows:

Today: A chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 18. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday night: Snow showers. Low around 32. South wind 6 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

