Hazel E. Hall, 69

FULTON, NY – Hazel E. Hall, 69, of Fulton, passed away on Monday, August 20, 2018, at St. Luke Health Services in Oswego.

She was the daughter of the late Royce and Myrtle Gates Miner and was predeceased by her husband, Donald Hall, in 1990; son, Donald Hall II, in 2009; and grand-daughter, Ashley Maynes, in 1998.

Surviving are her children, Jerome Miner of Baldwinsville, Jennifer Hall of Fulton, Laura Hall of Oswego and Holly Hall of Fulton; step-children, Brian, Terry and Donna Hall and Diane Hert; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, August 23, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street in Fulton, NY.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

