Head Start Pre-K Accepting Applications Now

FULTON – Head Start, a Pre-K program with Oswego County Opportunities will be accepting applications for the 2019-2020 school year.

Head Start provides a free pre-kindergarten program for income eligible 3- and 4-year-old children in 7 locations throughout the county.

Head Start’s goal is promoting school readiness by developing a child’s social, emotional, physical and academic skills.

Children are provided an engaging classroom with hands on learning activities in language, literacy, math, science and technology.

Head Start provides nutritious meals and works closely with parents to ensure their children are ready for kindergarten.

Program slots are limited, apply soon.

Interested parents/guardians may contact the main office at 315-598-4711 to obtain the dates and locations to complete an application for the fall enrollment.

OCO, Inc is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

