Head Start Program Receives Donation From Haun Welding Supply

FULTON – The OCO Head Start Pre-k program recently received a generous donation from Haun Welding Supply, Fulton Branch.

Gene Austin, Outside Sales Representative for Haun, recently presented a check to Kristy Masuicca, Education Coordinator (pictured on right) and Julie Boyd, Special Service Manager (left).

Head Start provides a pre-kindergarten program for income eligible 3- and 4-year-old children in seven locations throughout the county.

Head Start’s goal is promoting school readiness by developing a child’s social, emotional, physical and academic skills.

Children are provided an engaging classroom with hands on learning activities in language, literacy, math, science and technology.

Head Start provides nutritious meals and works closely with parents to ensure their children are ready for kindergarten.

Interested parents/guardians may contact the main office at 315-598-4711 for information or enrollment.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...