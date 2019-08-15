Health Department Announces Clinic Services for Week of August 19

OSWEGO –The Oswego County Health Department offers a variety of services to all residents of Oswego County, including preventive health services, certified hospice, and a maternal and child health program.

The health department accepts cash or checks for payment.

The department does not accept credit or debit cards.

Patients with private insurance, Managed Medicaid, Managed Medicare, Medicaid, Medicare, and Medicare Part B should bring their benefit cards with them to the immunization clinic.

No one will be turned away due to inability to pay.

Immunizations are available at the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, Pulaski, on the third Tuesday of the month by appointment.

To make an appointment or for more information, call the County Health Department weekdays at 315-349-3547 or 1-800-596-3200, ext. 3547.

Please bring shot records to the immunization clinics.

The following services will be offered during the week of Aug. 19 at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

Oswego:

– Immunization Clinic: Tuesday, Aug. 20, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., walk-in clinic.

– Pregnancy Testing: Free pregnancy testing is available. Call 315-349-3391 to schedule an appointment.

– Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing and Treatment Services: Call 315-349-3547 to schedule an appointment.

– HIV Counseling and Testing Service: Call 315-349-3547 to schedule an appointment.

