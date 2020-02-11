Health Department Announces Clinic Services for Week of Feb. 18

OSWEGO –The Oswego County Health Department offers a variety of services to all residents of Oswego County, including preventive health services, certified hospice, and a maternal and child health program.

The health department accepts cash, checks, credit cards and debit cards for payment.

Patients with private insurance, Managed Medicaid, Managed Medicare, Medicaid, Medicare, and Medicare Part B should bring their benefit cards with them to the immunization clinic.

No one will be turned away due to inability to pay.

Immunizations are available at the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, Pulaski, on the third Tuesday of the month by appointment.

To make an appointment or for more information, call the County Health Department weekdays at 315-349-3547 or 1-800-596-3200, ext. 3547.

Please bring shot records to the immunization clinics.

The following services will be offered during the week of Feb. 18 at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

The office will be closed Monday, Feb. 17 for Presidents’ Day.

– Flu shots for all ages: Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m., walk-in clinic. The cost is $36 for adults and children, and $66 for those over 65 requesting the high dose flu vaccine. Pneumonia vaccine is also available for adults at the flu clinics; Pneumovax is available at a cost of $120, and is covered by Medicaid and Medicare Part B.

– Immunization Clinic: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., walk-in clinic.

– Pregnancy Testing: Free pregnancy testing is available. Call 315-349-3391 to schedule an appointment.

– Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing and Treatment Services: Call 315-349-3547 to schedule an appointment.

– HIV Counseling and Testing Service: Call 315-349-3547 to schedule an appointment.

