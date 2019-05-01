Health Department Urges People To Get Vaccinated

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department is recognizing National Infant Immunization Week, a time to highlight the importance of immunizing babies and children against serious illnesses.

Vaccines have drastically reduced infant death and disability caused by preventable diseases in the United States.

It’s easy to think that these are diseases of the past.

But, the truth is, they still exist.

Currently, New York State is experiencing a measles outbreak with 236 cases reported to date, excluding cases diagnosed in New York City.

Nationally, 704 cases have been reported, the highest number of cases since 1994 and since measles was declared eliminated in 2000.

These headlines have highlighted the dangers of vaccine preventable disease, reminding us that we still need to be vigilant about the risk these preventable illnesses present.

Vaccines are among the most successful and cost-effective public health tools available for preventing disease and death.

They not only help protect vaccinated individuals, but also protect communities.

Most parents choose the safe, proven protection of vaccines.

Giving babies the recommended immunizations by age two is the best way to protect them from 14 serious childhood diseases, like whooping cough and measles.

Parents are encouraged to talk to their child’s healthcare provider to ensure that their baby is up-to-date on immunizations.

“Because of the success of vaccines in preventing disease, parents may not have heard of some of today’s vaccines or the serious diseases they prevent,” stated Anna McNamara, RN, Immunization Coordinator for Oswego County. “These diseases can be especially serious for infants and young children. That is why it is important to follow the recommended immunization schedule to protect infants and children by providing immunity early in life, before they encounter potentially life-threatening diseases.”

Unfortunately, some babies are too young to be completely vaccinated and some people may not be able to receive certain vaccinations due to severe allergies, weakened immune systems from conditions like leukemia, or other reasons.

“To help keep them safe, it is important that you and your children who are able to be vaccinated are fully immunized,” added McNamara. “This not only protects your family, but also helps prevent the spread of these diseases to your friends and loved ones.”

Immunization is a shared responsibility.

Families, healthcare professionals, and public health officials must work together to help protect the entire community.

“We work regularly with our families and partners in the community,” said Jodi Martin, Oswego County Supervising Public Health Nurse for Preventive Services.

The Health Department works with healthcare providers, school districts, and daycare providers, with the goals to increase immunization rates and get children fully vaccinated against dangerous childhood diseases.

Schools should review immunization records of students and be aware of students that may not be fully immunized in the event that a vaccine preventable disease is identified in their school or community.

“If we continue vaccinating now, and vaccinating completely, parents in the future may be able to trust that some diseases of today will no longer be around to harm their children in the future,” said Martin.

Immunizations are provided every Tuesday from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Health Department’s office located at 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

Immunizations are also given on the third Tuesday of the month between 9 and 11 a.m., at the Health Department’s office in the Pulaski Courthouse, by appointment only.

Those planning to visit one of these locations should bring immunization records and all insurance cards with them.

The health department only accepts cash or checks for payment.

We accept all POMCO plans, Empire, Excellus BCBS, Fidelis, United Health Care (Only Medicare and Medicaid Plans), Medicaid, and Medicare.

For those covered by other insurance providers, the health department will provide a receipt that may be submitted to an insurance provider for possible reimbursement.

For those who are uninsured, the county health department may be able to provide the vaccine at a reduced rate.

No one will be turned away due to inability to pay.

For more information on vaccine preventable diseases, immunizations, or to schedule an appointment for the preventive office, call 315-349-3547.

