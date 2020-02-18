Healthcare Professionals Talk About Type 1 Diabetes

OSWEGO – T1D Oswego County Connections program welcomes children and families living with Type 1 Diabetes to “Snack & Chat” on March 4 at CITI Boces in Mexico.

While children in attendance will have the opportunity to participate in a hands-on healthy food demonstration, parents and caregivers will have time to hear from a variety of healthcare and nutrition professionals.

Registered Nurse and Program Manager for Clinical Research for the Joslin Diabetes Center at SUNY Upstate Medical University Susan Bzdick will join the discussion focused on Type 1 Diabetes.

Bzdick, who is certified in both diabetes education and clinical research, has played an active role in over 200 research protocols and clinical studies related to endocrinology and diabetes.

This “Connections” event is the first of a series in 2020 focusing on topics based on feedback from the T1D community.

“Snack & Chat” will take place March 4 at 6 p.m. at CITI Boces in Mexico.

Other events in 2020 include; Connecting to Summer Fun with Type 1 on June 6, From Home to School with Type 1 Diabetes on September 3 and Tech The Halls with T1D Technology on November 4.

Call 315-349-3452 to reserve a spot for the event.

To learn more about T1D Oswego County and their mission of bringing together the type 1 diabetes community while providing local opportunities to connect and support each other, visit its Facebook page T1D Oswego County.

