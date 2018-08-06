HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM TODAY

LOCATIONS: Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga,

Oswego, Livingston and Ontario counties.

This includes the lake plains south of Lake Ontario, the lower Genesee Valley and western Finger Lakes.

TIMING: From late this morning through early this evening.

HEAT INDEX VALUES: In the mid to upper 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check in on relatives and neighbors, keep pets cool.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency – call 9 1 1.

