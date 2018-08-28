HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM AUGUST 28.
LOCATIONS…Niagara, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, Northern Erie, and Genesee counties.
TIMING…From late this morning through early this evening.
HEAT INDEX VALUES…In the upper 90s.
IMPACTS…The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids…stay in an air-conditioned
room…stay out of the sun…and check in on relatives and
neighbors.
To reduce risk during outdoor work…the occupational safety and
health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency – call 9 1 1.