HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM AUGUST 28.

LOCATIONS…Niagara, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, Northern Erie, and Genesee counties.

TIMING…From late this morning through early this evening.

HEAT INDEX VALUES…In the upper 90s.

IMPACTS…The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is

expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity

will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are

possible. Drink plenty of fluids…stay in an air-conditioned

room…stay out of the sun…and check in on relatives and

neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work…the occupational safety and

health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by

heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke

is an emergency – call 9 1 1.

