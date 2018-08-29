HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM AUGUST 29

LOCATIONS…Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Livingston and Ontario counties.

TIMING…Through early this evening.

Highest heat index values from late morning through late afternoon.

HEAT INDEX VALUES…In the mid to upper 90s.

IMPACTS…The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during

outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is

expected.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in an air-conditioned room

Stay out of the sun

Check in on relatives, neighbors and pets.

