HANNIBAL, NY – Helen Judd, 87, of South Hannibal, passed away on Wednesday November 20, 2019.

Born to the late Albert and Flossie Robinson Rowlison in Gilboa, NY, she had moved to South Hannibal after her marriage to her late husband, Robert.

Helen enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafting and painting.

She will be forever loved by her children, Ginger (Todd) Brown, Leroy A. (Doris) Judd, Judy Judd and Carol (David) Mendenhall; grandchildren, Rodney, Ryan, Robert, Michelle, David, Veronica, Jennifer, David Jr., Chad, Dustin and Lacey; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held Monday, November 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal.

Burial will follow at Ira Union (White) Cemetery, White Cemetery Road, Cato.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...