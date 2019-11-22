HANNIBAL, NY – Helen Judd, 87, of South Hannibal, passed away on Wednesday November 20, 2019.
Born to the late Albert and Flossie Robinson Rowlison in Gilboa, NY, she had moved to South Hannibal after her marriage to her late husband, Robert.
Helen enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafting and painting.
She will be forever loved by her children, Ginger (Todd) Brown, Leroy A. (Doris) Judd, Judy Judd and Carol (David) Mendenhall; grandchildren, Rodney, Ryan, Robert, Michelle, David, Veronica, Jennifer, David Jr., Chad, Dustin and Lacey; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held Monday, November 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal.
Burial will follow at Ira Union (White) Cemetery, White Cemetery Road, Cato.
Ginger, I am so sorry to learn about your Mom. Although it has been many (many) years, I remember being in her kitchen and wonderful aromas surrounding us as Sharon and I sat around the kitchen table with you giggling. Please know that you and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers in the days and weeks to come. Remembering you with love, Ginger… Karen Middleton Costello