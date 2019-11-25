‘Helmets from Heaven’ Honors Late Traffic Safety Board Coordinator

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board and Revolution 315 Athletics Spin Studio held a “Helmets from Heaven” fundraiser from Oct. 1 to Nov. 19 to honor late Traffic Safety Board Coordinator Billie Crandall Brady.

Proceeds will go towards the purchase of helmets for those in need to ensure that everyone is safe on their bikes or other wheeled sport activities.

“Billie was a champion of safety for all of Oswego County,” said Traffic Safety Board Coordinator Kyle Boeckmann. “Holding this fundraiser in her memory helps to keep her spirit alive, along with her drive and initiative for safety issues that affect our communities.”

Statistics show the importance of helmets in the event of a crash while on a bike or other wheeled device.

Boeckmann said, “According to the National Safety Council, over 80,000 people seek emergency medical attention ever year for head injuries that occurred while they were riding their bike or other wheeled device. Recent data shows that 54% of fatalities from bike crashes were riders who weren’t wearing a helmet.”

One influential demonstration of the importance of helmets are professional riders and racers who wear them.

Boeckmann added, “This shows us that the professionals know how dangerous their chosen sport can be and take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety. The average person should follow suit and wear helmets when they ride. This is where the Traffic Safety Board can help by providing this safety equipment to people throughout the county who need it.”

Boeckmann said that the OCTSB was honored to have so many people and organizations join their cause.

The event raised more than $1,500 and allowed them to purchase more than 300 helmets for distribution.

“We would like to thank the following donors for their contribution: Zonta Club of Oswego, along with individual contributions from the club’s membership, members of Revolution 315 Athletics, Ancient Order of Hibernians, JP Jewelers, Ontario Cleaners, Jeanne and Gerry McManus, Lou Anne Rucyzinski Coleman, Ride Oswego County, Jessica Blake, Marilyn Boyzuick and Kim McPherson from Century 21 Galloway Realty, Patrick Dewine, and the friends and families of Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County.

For more information about the helmet program, contact Boeckmann at 315-343-2344, ext. 22 or email [email protected]

