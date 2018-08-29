Henrietta Know-it-All Teaches Bus Safety Rules To Oswego Kindergarteners

OSWEGO – Lessons came with laughter for Oswego City School District’s incoming kindergarten students as they recently learned about bus safety from special guest Henrietta Know-it-All.

The colorful, vibrant character made the young students giggle with her over-the-top ways as they helped correct her bus safety mistakes, after having learned the correct methods from OCSD bus monitor Susie Cogswell and bus drivers Harry Farrell and Robin Kimball.

The optional bus orientation event was offered to kindergarten students who were picked up at their homes and driven to their respective elementary schools, including Minetto Elementary where a handful of students remained in awe of the new mode of transportation.

Farrell led the safety discussion, to which the excited children’s nerves were settled after having learned the following pertinent information: before you get on the bus or cross the street, stop to make sure no cars or bicycles are in the way; watch for bus signals when to stop and go; seatbelts are not toys; hands stay inside the bus; look both ways before you step off the bus; students must be 10 steps in front of the bus before they cross and all toys and materials must remain in backpacks.

When Henrietta, played by former bus driver Chris Sharkey, made poor choices, the new students were quick to point out her mistakes.

While the quick lesson helped the youngsters familiarize themselves with their bus routes and safety rules, bus drivers and monitors will be happy to reteach proper bus etiquette as needed throughout the 2018-19 school year.

