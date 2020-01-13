SWEGO, NY – Henry L. Stevens, 94, a resident of Oswego, passed away on Sumday January 12, 2020, at the St. Luke Health Services.

Born in Minetto, he was a son of the late Glenn and Catherine (Tyrell) Stevens and had attended the Minetto school.

He was employed with Hammermill and was a millwright with Carpenters Local #747.

Mr. Stevens was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the European Theatre during World War II.

He was a member of the VFW #5885 who enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family.

He loved to sit by his wood stove in the garage and making casino trips with his daughters.

Surviving are his two daughters, Marilyn (Robert) Earle and Sally Stevens both of Oswego; two grandchildren, Robert Earle and Christopher Earle; four great-grandchildren, Gavin, Brandon, Cassandra and Gwen Earle; two sisters, Muriel Buske of Oswego and Shirley Castleberry of Connecticut.

He was predeceased by his wife, Angelina Stevens, on November 12, 2007; two sisters, Alberta Menter and Catherine Abbot; three brothers, Edward, Robert and Glenn Stevens.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Thursday from noon – 3 p.m. with a service to follow the hours.

Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

