FULTON, NY – Heriberto Rivera Sr., 51; passed away suddenly Monday morning February 4, 2019, at Oswego Hospital, Oswego.

He was born in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico, and he had been a resident of Oswego for most of his life.

Mr. Rivera worked for several years as a handyman.

He loved to fish and be in the outdoors.

Mr. Rivera enjoyed helping family and friends and he was loved by many.

He was predeceased by his father, Jose Raul Rivera.

Mr. Rivera is survived by his children: Heriberto (Kayla) Rivera Jr., of Fulton and Yadira Rivera of Solvay, NY; his mother, Edelmira Perez of New Jersey; siblings: Nilka Rivera, Lissette Rivera, Alex Rivera, Tita Rivera, and Norberto Rivera; two step-grandchildren: Serenity and Joseph; and several nieces and nephews.

A calling hour will be held Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

Burial will be held in the spring at Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

