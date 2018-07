Hermina Attia

Hermina Attia was born in Oswego Hospital on July 17, 2018, at 11:45 a.m.

She weighed 5 pounds, 1 ounce and was 18.5 inches long.

She is the daughter of Adel Attia and Mariam Abdelshahid, of Oswego.

