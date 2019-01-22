Heroes Wanted! – 2019 St. Baldrick’s Fundraising Under Way

OSWEGO – The 13th annual St. Baldrick’s Day in Oswego fundraiser will be on March 31 at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center.

Organizers are asking for the community to get behind its efforts once again.

“More volunteers and barbers are great, but we need shavees. Donations will follow; the real fundraising comes with shavees and fundraising teams,” explained Dan Witmer, the volunteer event organizer of the annual event. “Last year we ended up with 23 fundraising teams and 120 shavees, and they did an amazing job of collecting donations. We finished up with just under $90,000, our fourth-best event in 12 years.”

From the St. Baldrick’s Foundation: “Childhood cancer isn’t just one disease — there are more than a dozen types of childhood cancer and countless subtypes, each requiring specific research to develop the best treatment for every child.

Less than 4% of the National Cancer Institute’s budget is solely dedicated to childhood cancer research.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation exists to change these realities.

By working closely with leading pediatric oncologists, we determine the most promising research to fund and create funding priorities to make the greatest impact for children with cancer.

This year’s event is less than ten weeks away and St. Baldrick’s committee members are hoping they’ll see a combination of new and familiar faces register to “Brave the Shave.”

“Teams can originate from bars, the workplace, sports teams or schools,” said Jim Omundsen, shavee recruiter, who got involved with the event for the first time last year.

He helped create the Charlie’s Angels team, which raised more than $19,100.

To help kick off the St. Baldrick’s fundraising season and raise awareness and interest, organizers have invited barbers and stylists from all over Oswego County to a kick-off party on January 27 from 3-6 p.m. at the Ancient Order of Hibernians on Munn Street in Oswego.

There will be raffles, a cash bar, and live music provided by the Love Volcanoes.

The public is invited.

For more information about the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, or to register as a shavee, barber, or volunteer, go to www.stbaldricks.org.

For more information about this year’s St.Baldrick’s Day in Oswego event, contact Witmer at 315/529-5154, or [email protected]

