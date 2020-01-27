High School Students Make Baby Blankets as Part of Yearly Community Project

OSWEGO, NY – For the past several years, Oswego High School students involved with the Interact Club have been hand crafting baby blankets to donate to Oswego Health’s Maternity Center as part of their yearly community service project.

The Interact Club, which is a high school version of the Rotary Club, is a community civic organization.

Rotary’s motto is service above self, and the Interact Club helps the Rotary with its projects.

The students picked have continued to make baby blankets every year as their way of giving back to the community in which they live.

In total there are 18 members at Oswego High School, led by advisor and counselor, Amy Orr; student president, Marissa Bell; student vice president Abby Faul; student secretary Ruhma Khawaja and student treasurer, Demetri Pappa.

Members of the Interact Club made a dozen blankets this year which were delivered to Oswego Hospital.

