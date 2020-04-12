High Wind, Lakeshore Flood Warnings Issued

OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued High Wind and Lakeshore Flood Warnings for Oswego County Monday and Tuesday.

A High Wind Warning is issued for the cities of Newark, Fair Haven, Oswego, Lowville, Geneseo, Canandaigua, Olean, and Wellsville in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, April 13.

The NWS expects damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive,” according to the NWS.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning is issued for Oswego and Jefferson counties from 6 p.m. Monday, April 13 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 14.

The NWS said the combination of high lake levels and significant wave action will result in lakeshore flooding along the immediate lakeshore, especially in bays, inlets, harbors, and other low lying areas along the shoreline. Flooding is also expected to extend into the Thousand Islands region and Saint Lawrence River. Shoreline erosion is also expected.

“A Lakeshore Flood Warning means lakeshore flooding is occurring, is imminent, or is expected to occur. For your safety, stay off breakwaters, piers, rock outcroppings and beaches. Waves are often larger than they appear and can easily wash you away. Expect significant beach erosion and debris, local road closures and extremely dangerous boating conditions,” according to the NWS.

