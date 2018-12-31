HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING.

* LOCATIONS…The Eastern Lake Ontario Region.

* TIMING…From around 2 a.m. Jan. 1 tonight through late morning.

* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* IMPACTS…Strong wind gusts may bring down trees and power lines and result in scattered power outages.

Minor property damage is also possible, especially to roofs and siding.

Travel in high profile vehicles will be very difficult at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Strong winds of 58 mph or greater could produce property damage,

including downed trees and power lines that could result in power outages.

Home owners should secure personal property.

