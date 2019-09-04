Hilarious Hillbilly Massacre Returns For October Encore

OSWEGO – Back by popular demand, ‘The Hilarious Hillbilly Massacre’ dinner theatre event follows the Birchbumble family, a wild and fun-loving clan, during their family reunion. And you, being close relatives, are invited.

Come on down for a new spin on this hog slappin’ family reunion.

But, before the party (and moonshine) really gets flowin’, a barbaric I.R.S. agent crashes the party and demands that the Birchbumbles pay all the back taxes they owe or the government will confiscate the premises immediately.

The Birchbumbles don’t take easily to threats.

So the agent is dusted.

Help solve the mystery and watch more murder, mayhem and merriment unfold as the Birchbumbles stage their own auditions for “Hee Haw Haw.”

Talent like theirs is a must-see.

Be sure to attend this long-awaited reunion and come gussied up in your hillbilly best – that means dress to impress – for the chance to win prizes courtesy of our 2019 season sponsors at JP Jewelers.

This may be the last chance you have to party with the “in-bred” crowd.

Director Derek Potocki is gosh-darn tickled to bring an all-star local CNY cast to this production.

New to TDJ, please welcome Gina Wentworth as (Ma and matriarch) Gardenia, recently seen in Annie Get Your Gun (as Annie herself) at the Oswego Players.

TDJ is proud to welcome back Beth DeRousie, Jessie Dobrzynski, Derek Potocki, Matthew Wood and Tammy Wilkinson to round out the cast for this interactive hillbilly experience.

Your dinner theatre experience includes:

? The best local cuisine

? The best local talent

? A stellar, proven interactive murder mystery

? Music and cocktail hour

? Contests & giveaways

? Fab photo opportunities

?An interactive experience to remember

The Hilarious Hillbilly Massacre (A Murder A La Carte Mystery Play) by Peter DePietro opens on October 16 at The Tailwater Lodge in Altmar and continues with stops at The Eis House in Mexico (October 24) and Virgilio’s Event Center in Fulton (October 26).

For more information or to secure your tickets – log on to http://dujourcny.com.

