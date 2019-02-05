Hiring Event for Northland Filter International on Feb. 13

FULTON – Northland Filter International, LLC, a growing company in Oswego, welcomes potential applicants to an informational hiring event on Feb. 13.

The session is open from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Oswego County Workforce NY office at 200 N. Second St., Fulton.

“Northland Filter is expanding into new markets and we would like to invite you to come join our team,” said Dennis Hollenbeck, plant manager of Northland Filter International, LLC. “We offer a comprehensive benefits package that includes health insurance, dental, vision, as well as paid vacation and sick days.”

Northland Filter has an immediate need to fill several machine operator and general laborer positions along with a maintenance mechanic and shipping clerk.

All positions are full-time with a 40-hour work week, and the first shift runs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Qualified candidates must have a strong work ethic and good hand and eye coordination.

The company provides on-the-job training and has excellent potential for career growth.

“We believe in hiring local talent and offering full-time benefits, training and support,” Hollenbeck added. “Our continued growth presents opportunities for the right candidates to advance into leadership roles.”

Paper applications are available at the Oswego County Workforce NY Office or online at www.yourcareerconnection.org.

Candidates should bring their completed application form and resume to the event for an on-the-spot interview.

