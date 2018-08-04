Historian Tom Ebert Presents ‘The Civil War In The West’ At Fort Ontario

OSWEGO – Civil War historian and Oswego native Tom Ebert returns to Fort Ontario State Historic Site on East Fourth Street in Oswego to talk about the American Civil War in the West.

The program begins at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 in the Enlisted Men’s Barracks inside the old stone fort.

It is free and open to the public.

“We are all mostly familiar with the Civil War in the Eastern United States. Antietam, Gettysburg, the Wilderness, Lookout Mountain are household words,” said Fort Ontario State Historic Site Manager Paul Lear. “But the war in the Trans-Mississippi West, the frontier, is often overlooked or little remembered. Wilson’s Creek, Glorieta Pass, Valverde, are not familiar battles. This presentation brings those conflicts to light and addresses how their after-effects continued almost to the turn of the 20th century.”

A native Oswegonian, Ebert is a retired librarian and administrator at California State University in Fresno.

He holds graduate degrees in history and library science from the University at Albany and is co-author of the forthcoming book, “John G. Nicolay: The Man in Lincoln’s Shadow.”

The book is scheduled for publication by the University of Tennessee Press in May 2019.

Fort Ontario State Historic Site is located at the north end of East Fourth Street in the city of Oswego,

Plenty of free parking is available in the main visitor lot.

A golf cart will be available to take patrons to and from the parking lot if needed.

For more information about the fort or the program, contact Lear at 315-343-4711 or [email protected] or visit www.historicfortontario.com or the Friends of Fort Ontario Facebook page.

For more Oswego County history and visitor information, go to www.visitoswegocounty.com or call 1-800-248-4FUN (4386).

