Historical Society To Present ‘Oswego’s Legacy: Lost to the Age’

OSWEGO — The Oswego County Historical Society will host its annual meeting presentation on May 19 at 1:30 p.m. in the community room of the historic Oswego Public Library at 120 E. Second St.

The event is free and open to the public.

During a public meeting OCHS president Mary Kay Stone will present a brief annual report of the projects, events and accomplishments of the year.

Immediately following will be a special keynote presentation by Dr. Robert Perkins on “Oswego’s Legacy: Lost to the Ages.”

“The annual meeting is an important part of our organization. Anyone interested in preserving our local history is welcome to attend,” said Stone. “There is always so much that has been accomplished every year and we look forward to sharing it with our members and the community. In addition, the keynote presentation on the latest history book highlighting Oswego’s industrial past is going to be an exciting one.”

Dr. Perkins, is a lifelong Oswego native and spent nearly his entire career as an educator and school district administrator in his hometown.

During his retirement he began delving into genealogy and local history research.

This resulted in his first book “O’ Captain! My Captain!,” a historical and pictorial history of the men and ships that sailed through Oswego on the Great Lakes.

His latest book is another literal and visual history of 50 industries that thrived in Oswego between 1870 – 1920.

Dr. Perkin currently serves as an OCHS board trustee.

“Due to the strategic location of the Great Lakes and the connection to the Erie Canal, Oswego was a perfect place for major industries” said Justin White, OCHS board trustee and Oswego County Historian. “The water power, transportation power and workforce power were the key components that brought very successful businesses here.”

The book highlights prominent industries such as the Oswego Starch Factory, Diamond Match Factory, Conde Knitting Mill and the Oswego Candy Works.

It also features the boiler makers, iron works, lumber yards, shade cloth, soy products, paper mills and more.

These all brought prosperity to the community.

Stories of the fascinating personalities behind these businesses will also be shared.

Following the presentation there will be an opportunity to purchase a copy of the book and have it signed by the author.

Prospective and renewing members are also encouraged to attend to help the society continue to preserve the area’s rich local history.

The yearly membership drive is in effect and membership forms will be available.

The Oswego County Historical Society is a non-profit organization founded in 1896 and dedicated to the preservation, promotion and interpretation of the historical resources of the county.

The society owns and operates the Richardson-Bates House Museum at 135 E. Third St. in Oswego, a landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The museum is open for tours Thursday through Saturday from 1 – 5 p.m. and other times by appointment.

For more information visit the www.rbhousemuseum.org or contact the museum during regular hours at 315-343-1342.

