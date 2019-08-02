Historical Society To Tour Paper Company

PULASKI – The Pulaski Historical Society will host its August Brown Bag event at the Felix Schoeller North America Paper Company, 179 County Route 2A in Pulaski.

The date for the Brown Bag event is Wednesday, August 14.

This event features a tour by a highly-ranked representative of the company.

The tour will start at noon.

However, for this “Brown Bag” only, we ask that you eat your lunch at home before joining the tour because dining facilities are not available.

We hope you can join us to support our organization and learn about this local industry, which has been in Pulaski since 1962.

Winners of the raffle for the War of 1812 “Hamilton” painting and Selkirk Lighthouse figurine will be announced at this event as well.

