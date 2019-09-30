History Comes Alive At Fort Brewerton

BREWERTON – Schroth’s New York Company of Roger’s Rangers returns to Fort Brewerton for a living history event over Columbus Day weekend.

These visual interpreters replicate a soldier’s way of life in colonial America with demonstrations of cooking and camp life, fire-making, bush warfare and musket and cannon drills.

There will also be elements of the 46th Regiment of Foot to portray a British light infantry unit and an 18th century bateaux (boat) crew to serve as the crew of the HMS Nettle.

Bring the whole family to the fort at 9 US Route 11 in Brewerton to discover how life was truly lived during the mid-1700s.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13.

The museum will also be open for tours.

For details, call 315-668-8801 or visit http://fortbrewerton.net/.

