Holiday Breakfast Held

Ruth Wygant enjoyed a surprise visit from the North Pole when Mrs. Claus and the elves stopped by Morningstar Residential Care Center to treat residents to a special Christmas breakfast.

Breakfast with Mrs. Claus is one of the many Christmas themed events that Morningstar is hosting for its residents throughout the holiday season.

Located at 17 Sunrise Drive in Oswego, Morningstar Residential Care Center is a family-owned and operated, 120-bed long-term and sub-acute skilled nursing facility with full rehabilitation services.

For more information, call 315-342-4790 or visit www.morningstarcares.com

