Holiday Lunch

FULTON, NY – Residents and home providers participating in Oswego County Opportunities Family Care Program celebrated the holiday with a lunch outing to Canale’s Restaurant in Oswego.

Certified by the NYS OMH, OCO’s Family Care program matches individuals with a disability with host home providers and so that they may live and interact in their community.

Due to its success and increased demand the Family Care program is currently in need of host homes in Oswego County.

Host home providers receive monthly and quarterly stipends per resident and 24-hour support from OCO.

For more information on OCO’s Community Based Family Care program, call 315-402-2661 or visit www.oco.org..

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...