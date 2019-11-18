Holiday Skate With the Lakers Nov. 24 to Support United Way

OSWEGO – The community is invited to an open skate with the Oswego State men’s and women’s hockey teams for Holiday Skate with the Lakers, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, in Marano Campus Center arena to benefit the local United Way.

The annual event will feature holiday music, a visit by Santa Claus, a hockey jersey raffle and concessions provided by Auxiliary Services. Laker hockey players will skate with participants and provide autographs.

Admission is $3 per person. Those interested in renting skates may do so for an additional $3 fee.

“All of our players, and coaches for that matter, love this opportunity to interact with our fans of all ages,” said Diane Dillon, Laker women’s hockey coach and the event’s founder. “It’s such a fun time for everybody, and for a great cause. This is one of many ways our Laker student-athletes give back to our community.”

The event also gives back as part of the college’s annual State Employees Federated Appeal drive to support the United Way of Oswego County and other local or global charities. For more information on the college’s SEFA/United Way campaign, visit oswego.edu/sefa.

A parent or an adult guardian must accompany all children under age 17 at all times for this event.

People with disabilities needing accommodations to attend should contact the SUNY Oswego Office of Human Resources at 312-2230 in advance.

