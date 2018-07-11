Holzwarth Named to Spring 2018 Provost’s List at SUNY Oneonta

ONEONTA, NY – Megan Holzwarth of Central Square was among 222 SUNY Oneonta students who earned Provost’s List honors for the spring 2018 semester.

To qualify for the Provost’s List, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 grade-point average while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.

Located in the hills of Central New York, SUNY Oneonta is a mid-size, public, liberal arts and sciences college with a pre-professional focus.

The college enrolls approximately 6,000 students in a wide variety of bachelor’s degree programs and a number of graduate certificates and degrees.

