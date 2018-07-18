Home Depot supports Harborfest Family Park

OSWEGO, NY – The children attending the 31st annual Oswego Harborfest will benefit from the generosity of the Home Depot as it supports the Novelis Family Park TinkerLAB, sponsored by the Shineman Foundation.

This year, the Home Depot gave Build It Kits for the children attending the Family Park to build and take home.

The Family Park will be open Friday through Sunday of Harborfest weekend.

The kits include airplanes, Angry Birds bird houses, butterfly houses, pencil holders, sleds and more.

“We are very grateful to the Home Depot for its unwavering dedication to the children of our community. I am excited to see Home Depot back again this year in the Family Park. Last year the build-it kits were a huge hit with families. Home Depot’s generosity provides a value added quality to the festival. The kits are an exceptional thing to bring to Harborfest and it contributes to the roster of events and activities scheduled to take place benefiting the city of Oswego and its residents,” said Peter Myles, the executive director of Oswego Harborfest.

Amber Canbek, PR and media marketing coordinator said, “We just want to remind the community that our festival would not be possible without the support of our sponsors, and we want to take the opportunity to thank the Home Depot for their generous gift.”

Harborfest is one of the few admission-free music festivals in the country.

It was founded with the mission of creating nationally recognized festivals and events that attract and engage a broad and diverse audience, celebrate and build community and advance economic development in Oswego.

To learn more about the Novelis Family Park, the Home Depot Build It Kits or to contribute to the support of the event, visit www.oswegoharborfest.com, contact the Harborfest offices at 41 Lake St., Oswego, NY 13126 or call (315)-342-7120.

