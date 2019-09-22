Homeschooled Students Learn, Play At Fulton Family YMCA

FULTON – Homeschooled students can find services to help develop their bodies and their minds at the Fulton Family YMCA.

A gym and swimming program, music lessons and individual tutoring are some of the ways students can round out their homeschooled educational experience.

The Gym and Swim Homeschool Program promotes sports, gym games and structured swim programs.

Classes take place Fridays from 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. for children ages 4 – 12.

Classes are free with YMCA family memberships.

The Homeschool Music Program introduces students to basic music theory and allows them to explore the use of various instruments including piano, percussion and others.

Classes take place on Fridays from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. for children ages 4 – 6 and 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. for children ages 7 – 12.

The cost is $45 per child for members and $65 per child for non-members.

Individual tutoring in reading, math, social studies, ESL and Spanish is available to help students reach their educational goals.

Tutors create an academic plan to address challenges with exams, homework and study skills.

One-hour sessions are scheduled at the student’s convenience.

Each session is $25 for members and $40 for non-members.

Get more information on these and all other Fulton Family YMCA programs at www.fultonymca.org.

The Fulton Family YMCA is part of a powerful association of men, women and children committed to bringing about lasting personal and social change.

With a focus on nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving the community health and well-being and providing opportunities to give back and support neighbors, the Y enables youth, adults, families and communities to be healthy, confident, connected and secure.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...