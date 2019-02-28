Honesty Celebrated at Fairgrieve Elementary

Several Fairgrieve Elementary School students were recently recognized because they exhibited honesty throughout the month of February.

One student from each classroom was selected by his or her teacher for honesty displayed during the school day. The recipients were honored during a recent Morning Express program, where they received cheer and applause from Fairgrieve staff members, special guests and their peers.

For their efforts, Principal Jean Sampsell offered them a brag tag to add to their collection.

Honorees in row one, from left, are: Lily Atwood, Caden Kelsey, Richard McEachen, Scarlet LaVere, Jesse Butchino and Payton-Lynn Williams.

In the second row, from left, are: Jacob Morrison, Olivia Gonzalez, Saline Webster, Violet PaPage, Zoey Bean and Jameson Hutchinson.

In the third row, from left, are: Zoe Bechtel, Lilliana Noel, Taryn Murphy, Eddie Ramirez-Abrams and Matthew Clark.

In the fourth row, from left, are: Sheldon Fowler, Reace Casler, Sophia Hanlon, Josalynn Taylor, Brogan Quirk and Hannah Bell.

