Horace ‘Hoddy’ Zellar, 83

FULTON, NY – Horace “Hoddy” Zellar, 83, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 25, 2018, at Oswego Hospital.

Born in Plainville, he lived in Fulton most of his life.

Hoddy was a graduate of Fulton High School, class of 1953 and received a bachelor’s degree in business from Syracuse University in 1974.

He owned and operated All Kinds Appliances Repair for many years and worked for Chicago Market in Syracuse.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1957-60.

Hoddy attended State Street United Methodist Church and was a former choir member.

He was an avid HAM radio operator and a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association, EAA Chapter 486 in Fulton and the Civil Air Patrol.

Hoddy loved flying and received his pilot’s license at the age of 65.

Surviving are his loving wife of 57 years, Carol Wilcox Zellar of Fulton; two children, Bruce Zellar of Fulton and Stephanie Zellar of Rochester; a grand-daughter, Alexis Temple of Rochester; and two nephews, Kevin and Bryan Whelan.

He was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Thola Zellar;and sister, Brenda Whelan.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 29, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St. in Fulton.

Services will be held 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 30, at the funeral home with burial and military honors at Mount Adnah Cemetery, East Broadway, Fulton.

Memorial gifts are encouraged to CNY Community Foundation, Class of 1953 Scholarship Fund, 431 E. Fayette St., Suite 100, Syracuse, NY 13202 or American Diabetes Association or EAA Chapter 486, 40 Airport Drive, Fulton, NY 13069.

