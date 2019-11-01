Horse in Williamstown Dies of EEE

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department reported today that a horse that was stabled in the town of Williamstown has died.

A sample was collected on Oct. 2 and test results released on Oct 24 by the New York State Department of Health were positive for the Eastern equine encephalitis virus.

The Oswego County Health Department received the report on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said that EEE-infected mosquitoes remain active in the environment until the first heavy frost occurs.

“We’re still having warm days in our area and have not had a widespread hard frost yet,” said Huang. “Until we have that killing frost, people in all areas of Oswego County need to fully protect themselves from mosquito bites when they participate in outdoor activities, particularly with hunting season upon us and people heading out into the woods.”

He advises people to continue to use insect repellents; limit outdoor activities around dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active; wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes and socks when outdoors; and eliminate standing water around the home.

Repellents containing DEET are the most effective and should be used with caution and according to label instructions.

Products containing picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus are also effective.

For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit the New York State Department of Health website at https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/west_nile_virus/.

