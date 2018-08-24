Hosie N. Kimball, 83

FULTON, NY – Hosie N. Kimball, 83, of Fulton, passed away on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at Oswego Hospital.

He served as a cook in the U.S. Army from 1957-63.

Hosie enjoyed hunting, fishing and his animal companions.

Surviving are his sister, Nora “Sally” (Robert) Cook of Fulton; and several nieces and nephews.

There are no calling hours or services.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of the arrangements.

