Hosie N. Kimball, 83
Written by Contributor, Aug 24, 2018, 0 Comments
FULTON, NY – Hosie N. Kimball, 83, of Fulton, passed away on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at Oswego Hospital.
He served as a cook in the U.S. Army from 1957-63.
Hosie enjoyed hunting, fishing and his animal companions.
Surviving are his sister, Nora “Sally” (Robert) Cook of Fulton; and several nieces and nephews.
There are no calling hours or services.
Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of the arrangements.
Foster Funeral Home, Inc.
www.fosterfuneralhome.com