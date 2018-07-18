Hot Racing Nights Continue At Fulton Speedway, July 21

FULTON, NY – The racing action has been as hot as the weather at the Fulton Speedway. Last week there were last lap passes for wins and feature winners winning by less the one-second at the finish.

This Saturday, July 21, the side-by-side racing just inches apart will continue when marketing partner Ingles Performance presents a night of fast, family affordable racing thrills.

Doing battle on the “Highbanks” will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, SUNY Canton DIRTcar Modifeds, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

The Home Depot Kids Workshop will be set up in the midway with fun activities for the JR. Fans and their parents to work on together.

Adult grandstand admission is $12 with everyone 18 years old and younger free. Pit admission is $27 member, $30 non-member. Grandstands will open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.

With just more than a handful of point-paying races left to decide the 2018 Track Champions, here are the top-five division standings.

(Tracey Road Equipment 358 Modifeds) – 99L-Larry Wight (455) 83x-Tim Sears Jr. (434) 32R-Ron Davis III (428) 42p-Pat Ward (412) 25-Bobby Herrington (404) 109-Billy Whittaker (404).

(SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman) – 24K-Nick Krause (448) 8-Alan Fink (444) 38-Zach Sobotka (442) 60-Jackson Gill (436) 3-Chris Mackey (430).

(Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models) – 38-Jason Parkhurst (975) 3x-Kevan Cook (973) 81-Bret Belden (946) 93-Sean Beardsley (943) 10-Chris Fleming (906).

The Fulton Speedway would like to welcome back Ingles Performance, who are the official ATV providers for the Brewerton Speedway and Fulton Speedway.

Ingles Performance is located in nearby Phoenix, NY at 413 Besaw Road. They are Oswego County’s ultimate Polaris and Bombardier dealer. We carry new and pre-owned snowmobiles, watercraft, and all-terrain vehicles including motorcycles, ATVs, and utility vehicles. We service what we sell and pride ourselves in maintaining an award-winning service department with a fully trained staff. Start part shopping today from your favorite brands including: Polaris, Can-Am, Sea-Doo & Ski-Doo! We have the largest Ski-Doo parts inventory in New York State. Along with a wide variety and selection of popular aftermarket high performance parts and accessories. Come see us today for the area’s best prices and selection.

To see their huge inventory, parts and repair to keep your investment running like new, go to www.inglesperformance.com

or call 315-598-7422.

Any questions you might have about the 2018 racing season and for marketing opportunities, please contact Cory Reed at 315-593-6531 or [email protected]

For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the track Facebook page www.facebook.com/FultonSpeedway for weekly and race day updates.

