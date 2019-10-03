How To Watch The Fulton Mayoral Debate

The Fulton mayoral debate will be held today, Thursday, Oct. 3 at the CNY Arts Center.

CNY Arts Center and Oswego County Today Presents The 2019 Fulton Mayoral Debate

For those who were unable to obtain a ticket to the event, a live stream video will be available to the public beginning around 5:30 p.m.

As soon as we have the link to the debate streaming broadcast we will post it here.

Oswego County Today will update this post with the link for our Facebook page’s live stream video at that time.

The debate begins at 6 p.m.

The video can be viewed for free on any device with access to the internet and there will be viewing parties at Tavern on the Lock and The Blue Moon Grill.

There will also be a video available on the Oswego County Today website following the debate.

I would like to ask, the attendees for tonight’s debate, do not Park on Cayuga Street. Let’s keep it open for drop offs and Handicapped parking. Thank you in advance for your assistance.

