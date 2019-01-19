PHOENIX, NY – Howard L. Jones Jr., 79, of Pennellville, NY, passed away on Friday Jan. 18, 2019.

He was born in Albion, NY, to his late parents, Mildred Mae (Parkhurst) and Howard L. Jones Sr., on Dec. 15, 1939.

A graduate of Phoenix J.C.B. High School.

He was a life-time contractor, owning Ho Jo’s store in Pennellville, and then worked at C & J’s store, Pennellville for 30 years.

He belonged to the Pennellville United Methodist Church.

Howard was a member of Pennellville Fire Department, where he had been the fire chief and lieutenant.

He was an avid golfer, played pitch and the lottery, going to casinos, and attending the Syracuse Nationals.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, James H. Jones in 1990, and Henry O. Jones in 2018.

Surviving are his children, Lynn (Carol) Jones, Kathy (Paul) Meyers and Jeff (Becky) Jones; his former wife of 30 years, Anne (Griebno) Jones; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his sisters, Jan (Ron) Johst and Ada Caines; his brother, Ron (Patricia) Jones; and multiple family members.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday Jan. 22, from 2-5 p.m. in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral

Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix.

A service will begin at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Jeff Hodge officiating.

Spring burial will be in Pennellville Cemetery.

At the conclusion of the service all will meet at Monirae’s Restaurant, Pennellville.

