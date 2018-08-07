Huge Clothing Sale Set In August

OSWEGO – The Oswego Alliance Community Center will be the location for a huge clothing sale.

On August 17 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. all items will be 25 cents.

August 18 and 25 from 9 a.m. to noon will be fill a bag for $1.

Months of work and preparation go into this sale.

Clothes are clean and in good condition, most are hung to make shopping easier.

Lunch available on Fridays 11 a.m. – 1.p.m.

Pancake breakfast available on August 25.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Oswego Pregnancy Care Center.

The Oswego Alliance Community Center is located on 370 Thompson Road in Oswego across from the church.

For questions and information, please call the church at (315)-342-5493.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

